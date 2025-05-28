Sen. Jason Estevez talks about his campaign for governor

The Brief State Sen. Jason Estevez has launched his campaign for Georgia governor and received early endorsements from Atlanta City Council members, state lawmakers, and education leaders. Estevez emphasized his experience as an educator, school board member, small business owner, and legislator as key qualifications for addressing the state’s challenges. The Democratic primary is expected to grow more competitive, with former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms already in the race and potential bids from Michael Thurmond and Stacey Abrams.



Georgia’s midterm elections may still be months away, but the race for governor is already heating up.

What we know:

Sen. Jason Estevez, the first Democrat to officially launch a campaign for the office, has received a wave of early endorsements from a diverse group of state and local leaders.

Atlanta City Council members, state lawmakers, members of the Atlanta Public School Board, and a DeKalb County commissioner released a joint statement backing Estevez’s bid for governor.

What they're saying:

Councilman Doug Shipman voiced his support publicly on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "I’m excited to endorse Jason Estevez for governor. I’ve worked with him for many years and know his dedication and commitment to a better Georgia."

"I think those leaders who came out and endorsed me yesterday are folks who are on the ground, have been doing the work in our communities for many years and understand that Georgia needs a governor that not only is going to speak to the issues that need to be solved, but has been doing the work his whole life trying to tackle those issues, and that’s who I am," Estevez said.

He cited his background as an educator, school board member, small business owner, and state senator as qualifications that give him the experience needed to lead the state. "I’m running for governor because I believe that Georgia deserves better, that we have a state that’s made progress but is leaving way too many folks behind," Estevez said.

What's next:

Georgia’s Democratic primary could become increasingly competitive. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced her candidacy last week, and both DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and former Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams are reportedly considering a run.

Estevez remains confident. "The key is making sure that we stay focused on the issues that matter to most Georgians," he said.