Atlanta mayor selects Courtney English as interim chief of staff

The Brief Mayor Andre Dickens has appointed Courtney English as interim chief of staff, following the resignation of Odie Donald earlier this month. English will oversee the Mayor’s Executive Offices and lead legislative efforts while continuing to drive major policy initiatives such as affordable housing and youth engagement. A former Atlanta Board of Education chair and nonprofit housing leader, English has helped deliver over 11,000 affordable housing units and a 56% drop in youth crime through city programs.



Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has named Courtney English as interim chief of staff following the departure of Odie Donald, who resigned earlier this month to become Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Richmond, Virginia.

What we know:

English, who currently serves as the city’s chief policy officer, will now oversee the Mayor’s Executive Offices and lead the administration’s legislative agenda. His expanded responsibilities include serving as the mayor’s top liaison to the Atlanta City Council and managing departments ranging from Communications and Cultural Affairs to Sustainability, Film and Entertainment, and Labor and Employment Services.

As Chief Policy Officer, English played a key role in bringing more than 11,000 affordable housing units to Atlanta and launching the city’s "Year of the Youth" initiative, which has invested over $30 million in early education, mentorship, and safe spaces. The initiative contributed to a 56% drop in youth-related crime in 2023—one of the largest declines among major U.S. cities.

A native of Atlanta’s West End, English previously served as chair of the Atlanta Board of Education, where he was the youngest elected citywide official in the city’s history. He has also worked in nonprofit affordable housing development.

What they're saying:

"Since day one of my administration, Courtney has been a trusted advisor, agile leader, and passionate champion of the transformational public policy initiatives that are Moving Atlanta Forward," Dickens said in a statement.