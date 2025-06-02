State Sen. John F. Kennedy enters GOP race for lieutenant governor

The Brief State Senator John F. Kennedy has joined the GOP race for lieutenant governor. The state senator has served at the Gold Dome for 11 years. Currently, he is president pro tem; a role he has held for 3 years. Kennedy describes himself as a "solid, common-sense Republican."



Another candidate has entered the race to be the next lieutenant governor of Georgia.

State Senator John F. Kennedy has been a key figure in Gov. Brian Kemp's lengthy but successful attempt to pass tort reform.

What they're saying:

As lieutenant governor, Kennedy says he expects him to be a problem-solver.

"I will work hard to craft the right solutions for problems like chronic absenteeism and making sure good legislation gets passed," said Kennedy. "I've got a good reputation of working across the aisle with Democrats."

When asked if he is an old-school Republican or a MAGA Republican, he says the labels mean different things to different people.

"I consider myself a solid Republican," explained Kennedy. "I certainly identify and appreciate so much of what President Trump is doing."

Big picture view:

He joins a race which includes State Senator Steve Gooch of Dahlonega on the GOP side and State Senator Josh McLaurin of Sandy Springs on the Democratic side. Lt. Governor Burt Jones is widely speculated to seek the governor's seat.