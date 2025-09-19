Former judge enters Georgia secretary of state race as Democrat

article

The Brief Former judge and attorney Penny Brown Reynolds launches campaign for Georgia secretary of state. Campaign focuses on voting rights, small business support, and restoring trust in government. If elected, she would be the first Democrat to hold the office in 20 years.



A former state judge, lawyer, pastor, and educator is entering Georgia’s race for secretary of state.

Penny Brown Reynolds announced her candidacy Thursday, positioning herself as a Democrat with decades of experience in public service and leadership roles at both the state and federal level.

What we know:

Reynolds previously served as a state judge and as an attorney for former Gov. Roy Barnes, who is chairing her campaign. She also held a federal role with the U.S. Department of Agriculture as Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, where she focused on equity and fairness.

"I didn’t come to have a job, I came to do a job," Reynolds said in her campaign announcement. "Government exists to serve the people, not partisanship or personal gain. Every Georgian, no matter their zip code, age, or income, deserves dignity, fairness, and the chance to succeed."

Her campaign platform includes protecting voting rights, expanding access to secure elections, supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs, safeguarding seniors from fraud, and improving efficiency in government through technology and transparency.

What they're saying:

Barnes called Reynolds a leader with "vision, integrity, and a proven record to lead," while co-chair Jan Bryson, an entrepreneur, praised her ability to connect with both rural and urban communities.

If elected, Reynolds would become the first Democrat to win the office of secretary of state in Georgia in two decades. She plans to launch her campaign with statewide events beginning Oct. 9 in Augusta and Oct. 28 in Atlanta, with additional stops scheduled in Columbus, Macon, Albany, and Savannah.

Big picture view:

The current secretary of state – Brad Raffensperger – announced his plan to run for governor earlier this week.

