Brad Raffensperger announces run for Georgia governor

The Brief Raffensperger announces bid for Georgia governor Secretary of State joins crowded GOP primary field Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, AG Chris Carr also running



Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced that he is running for governor, joining an already crowded Republican primary field.

What we know:

Raffensperger, first elected secretary of state in 2018 and re-elected in 2022, built his political career as a conservative Republican, serving on the Johns Creek City Council and in the state House before becoming the state’s top elections official.

He has frequently highlighted his record on election security, including championing legislation requiring photo ID for voting.

What's next:

He will face tough competition from other leading GOP figures, including Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, as well as candidates Leland Olinger and Ken Yasger.

Democrat candidates include former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, Sen. Jason Esteves, and Rep. Derrick Jackson.

