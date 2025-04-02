Republican state Senator Brian Strickland files to run for Georgia attorney general

article

The Brief Republican state Sen. Brian Strickland has filed paperwork to explore a potential run for Georgia's attorney general in 2026, allowing him to start fundraising. The 2026 attorney general race is open due to current Attorney General Chris Carr's decision to run for governor, leaving no incumbent in the contest. Strickland, considered a moderate within the GOP, has chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee and contributed to criminal justice reform and mental health care legislation.



Republican state Sen. Brian Strickland has become the first candidate to file paperwork for a potential run to become Georgia’s next attorney general in 2026.

Strickland’s campaign submitted documents to the state Ethics Commission on Saturday, allowing him to begin raising funds for the race.

What they're saying:

In a statement Wednesday, he emphasized the filing is part of an exploratory effort.

"As the legislative session concludes, this filing allows me to formally explore the campaign as my family and I spend the necessary time to make this decision," Strickland said.

Big picture view:

The 2026 race is wide open after current Attorney General Chris Carr, also a Republican, announced in December that he will run for governor. Carr’s departure leaves no incumbent in the contest for the state’s top legal post.

Dig deeper:

Strickland, of McDonough, is viewed as a relative moderate within the GOP. He has chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee and played key roles in legislation focused on criminal justice reform and mental health care improvements.

He was first elected to the Georgia House in 2012 and has served in the state Senate since 2018. He currently represents Senate District 42, covering parts of Henry, Newton and Walton counties, as well as all of Morgan County.

What's next:

Republican state Sen. Bill Cowsert of Athens has also said he is considering entering the race, but has not filed paperwork. No Democrats have publicly announced interest in the 2026 attorney general race.