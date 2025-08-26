Burt Jones launches gubernatorial campaign with Trump endorsement

The Brief Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones announced his run for governor in Butts County. Jones secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Attorney General Chris Carr has already attacked Jones over alleged illegal campaign financing.



Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones officially launched his campaign for Georgia governor with a rally in Butts County on Tuesday evening.

What they're saying:

"I'm Burt Jones, I'm from Jackson, Georgia, and I'm running to be your next governor," Jones told the room, which was met with a loud cheer.

Supporters made sure to emphasize President Donald Trump's endorsement of Jones, which they hope will lead to an easy victory in the Republican primary next May.

"President Trump knows Burt has integrity. He knows he has character. He knows he's a family man," United States Treasurer Brandon Beach said.

What we know:

Lt. Gov. Jones held his kickoff event at an event hall in Indian Springs State Park in Flovilla Tuesday evening.

His campaign is focusing on what he called "kitchen table issues," such as cutting regulations, school choice, and slashing taxes.

"One of my goals is… I will eliminate the state income tax," he told the crowd.

The backstory:

Jones was one of President Trump’s fiercest allies following the 2020 election, and Trump has now endorsed him for governor. Jones hopes to succeed Governor Brian Kemp, who has reached term limits in office.

The other side:

Attorney General Chris Carr, Jones’ most prominent Republican opponent, has sued Jones in federal court, accusing him of illegally financing his campaign.

A campaign spokesperson slammed Jones in a statement to FOX 5.

"Unfortunately a cloud of unethical, illegal and corrupt behavior seems to follow Burt Jones," said Carr spokesperson Julia Mazzone. "Chris Carr remains the only proven conservative who can win the primary and the general election."

Bruce LeVelle, a Trump advisor who spoke at the rally, made mention of that lawsuit.

"The very person that holds the office that wants to weaponize the system, trying to stop Burt. That’s not going to stop Burt. This movement is bigger than ever, and all of us," Trump advisor Bruce LeVelle said.

What's next:

FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo caught up with Jones after the rally.

"There’s so much of this race already playing out in the courtroom. What do you make of it?" FOX 5’s Rob DiRienzo asked.

"Oh, I’m not worried about all that," Jones said. "We’re going to run our race, and we’re not going to worry about what the competition’s going to do."

Two other less prominent Republicans, Ken Yasger and Leland Olinger, are also running in the party's primary.

Jones announced that country superstar Jason Aldean will campaign for him on October 17. The election is scheduled for May of next year.