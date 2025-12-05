Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in neck at SW Atlanta apartment complex

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 5, 2025 5:25am EST
The Brief

    • Man in 30s shot in neck, transported to hospital in critical condition
    • Shooting happened in southwest Atlanta
    • Police hoping to talk to person of interest

ATLANTA - A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck inside a southwest Atlanta apartment on Peyton Place SW, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Friday. 

Investigators say there is a person of interest they are hoping to talk to in an effort to determine what happened. 

No additional details about the victim or a possible suspect have been released.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information provided by Atlanta police. 

