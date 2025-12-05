Man shot in neck at SW Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck inside a southwest Atlanta apartment on Peyton Place SW, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Friday.
Investigators say there is a person of interest they are hoping to talk to in an effort to determine what happened.
No additional details about the victim or a possible suspect have been released.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.