Man shot in neck at SW Atlanta apartment complex

article

The Brief Man in 30s shot in neck, transported to hospital in critical condition Shooting happened in southwest Atlanta Police hoping to talk to person of interest



A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck inside a southwest Atlanta apartment on Peyton Place SW, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say there is a person of interest they are hoping to talk to in an effort to determine what happened.

No additional details about the victim or a possible suspect have been released.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.