Expand / Collapse search

World Cup draw set to reveal match placements | Watch on FOX LOCAL

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 5, 2025 7:31am EST
FIFA World Cup
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • Today’s draw will determine groupings and match placements for the World Cup field
    • Atlanta is hosting eight matches, including a semifinal
    • Viewing parties and live coverage scheduled as excitement builds

ATLANTA - Excitement is building as Atlanta awaits key details for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Mercedes-Benz Stadium set to host eight of the tournament’s 104 matches, including a semifinal.

What we know:

Today’s official World Cup draw will determine group placements for the 48 qualifying teams, setting the foundation for where and when matches will take place.

RELATED: FIFA World Cup summit kicks off with Sean Duffy

The United States will host alongside Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the expanded 48-team field will compete. 

The draw will assign 12 groups of four, with the top two teams in each advancing to knockout play. Local, state and federal agencies are already coordinating transportation, security and logistics to accommodate the influx of visitors expected over the summer tournament window.

RELATED: Atlanta tests recycled rubber asphalt as World Cup roadwork speeds up

Atlanta’s host committee will hold a free public viewing party at Fado Irish Pub in Buckhead beginning at 11 a.m., allowing fans to follow the draw live. 

How to attend Final Draw Live Watch Party in Atlanta for FIFA World Cup 2026

How to attend Final Draw Live Watch Party in Atlanta for FIFA World Cup 2026

Georgia O'Donoghue, a World Cup Atlanta Host Committee member, gives us the scoop on the Final Draw Live Watch Party in Atlanta, Friday Dec. 5th. 8 matches and a semi-final in Atlanta, and lots to looks forward to for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Join in on the fun to find out what matchups will take place in Georgia.

RELATED: World Cup Final Dray viewing parties in metro Atlanta

FOX 5 will also stream coverage starting at 11 a.m., offering updates on scheduling and match placements once announced.

RELATED: One-year countdown to FIFA World Cup, Atlanta provides update

The Source

  • Information for this story is based on previous reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta. 

FIFA World CupAtlantaSportsNews