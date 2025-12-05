World Cup draw set to reveal match placements | Watch on FOX LOCAL

article

The Brief Today’s draw will determine groupings and match placements for the World Cup field Atlanta is hosting eight matches, including a semifinal Viewing parties and live coverage scheduled as excitement builds



Excitement is building as Atlanta awaits key details for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Mercedes-Benz Stadium set to host eight of the tournament’s 104 matches, including a semifinal.

What we know:

Today’s official World Cup draw will determine group placements for the 48 qualifying teams, setting the foundation for where and when matches will take place.

RELATED: FIFA World Cup summit kicks off with Sean Duffy

The United States will host alongside Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the expanded 48-team field will compete.

The draw will assign 12 groups of four, with the top two teams in each advancing to knockout play. Local, state and federal agencies are already coordinating transportation, security and logistics to accommodate the influx of visitors expected over the summer tournament window.

RELATED: Atlanta tests recycled rubber asphalt as World Cup roadwork speeds up

Atlanta’s host committee will hold a free public viewing party at Fado Irish Pub in Buckhead beginning at 11 a.m., allowing fans to follow the draw live.

RELATED: World Cup Final Dray viewing parties in metro Atlanta

FOX 5 will also stream coverage starting at 11 a.m., offering updates on scheduling and match placements once announced.

RELATED: One-year countdown to FIFA World Cup, Atlanta provides update