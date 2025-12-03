Atlanta to host free World Cup Final Draw viewing party

article

The Atlanta World Cup Host Committee is inviting fans to a free public viewing party Friday as FIFA conducts the Final Draw for the 2026 World Cup. The event will take place outside Fado Irish Pub in Buckhead, where organizers will gather to learn which international teams may be heading to Atlanta next summer.

What we know:

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. on Buckhead Avenue, with attendees encouraged to arrive no later than 11:45 a.m. FIFA’s live broadcast of the Final Draw is scheduled to start promptly at noon. The Host Committee said the viewing party marks a major milestone in the city’s preparations, as Atlanta is set to host eight matches during the global tournament.

The event is free and open to the public. Buckhead Avenue will be closed for the street festival, and visitors are encouraged to park in the Buckhead Village parking garages accessible from Pharr Road, Boiling Way or North Fulton Drive. Rideshare is highly recommended since parking is limited. Fans can receive a $10 off discount code via Uber. Just go to the account section of the Uber app and click on wallet. Scroll down to "Add voucher code" and enter code FWC26ATLDRAW.

The viewing party will feature a big screen to watch the draw, food trucks, giveaways and more.

Additionally, The Office Bar in Midtown Atlanta will also show the draw on its LED TVs around the bar. They will also offer a special food menu, featuring Freedom Onion Soup (France), La Mano de Dios Empanada (Argentina), El Ultimo Vallenato Dog (Colombia), VAR me not Fish and Chips (England), and Bicycle Kick "Chilena" Katsu Sando (Japan). Drink specials will include The Captain's Cup, Final Whistle, Passionfruit Penalty Kick, and buckets of beer.

More about the Final Draw

What we know:

The Final Draw will determine which nations are assigned to play in Atlanta, one of the key host cities for the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup™.

RELATED STORIES

FIFA announced a star-studded entertainment lineup for the official 2026 World Cup Final Draw, which will air live from the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The show will be co-hosted by Heidi Klum, Kevin Hart and actor Danny Ramirez, with performances by Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Village People. Millions are expected to watch worldwide as the draw determines which nations will play in host cities, including Atlanta.