Atlanta tests recycled rubber asphalt as World Cup roadwork speeds up

Atlanta is moving quickly to get its streets ready for next summer’s FIFA World Cup, and a new pilot project downtown is testing a type of pavement the city has never used before. With the first match in Atlanta now less than 210 days away, crews are resurfacing a third of a mile along Ellis Street between Peachtree Street and Piedmont Avenue using a rubber-modified asphalt mix that incorporates recycled tires.

Atlanta prepares for World Cup

What we know:

City officials say the upgraded surface could help shape how Atlanta paves its roads in the future. The resurfacing project is using about 500 tons of the mix, which equals recycling more than 500 tires. Supporters of the material say it is designed to last longer, reduce noise, and help cool the city during hot summer nights.

The project comes during a busy stretch for the Atlanta Department of Transportation, which has been resurfacing and repairing roads ahead of the eight World Cup matches the city will host next summer.

New road tests show ‘promising’ results

What they're saying:

Allie Kelly, executive director of The Ray, said the early data is promising. "The data shows us that this road will actually help to cool the city of Atlanta overnight. During hot summers where urban heat impact becomes a public health concern."

Atlanta Transportation Commissioner Solomon Caviness said the timing could not be better.

"The time is just right for all the improvements you're seeing around the city. The World Cup is an exciting opportunity for the city to grow and welcome the world," Caviness said.

City leaders said many of these road projects were already planned before the World Cup announcement, but there is a renewed push to complete as much work as possible before fans arrive. Chief Operations Officer LaChandra Burks said the goal is to improve safety and the visitor experience while supporting residents.

"We are investing in every part of city government to make sure those who visit Atlanta enjoy Atlanta and be safe. But for those who live in Atlanta, continue to be safe and enjoy Atlanta as well," Burks said.

Caviness acknowledged the inconvenience of ongoing roadwork but asked drivers for patience. "Pardon the interruption. Pardon the disruption. But, progress takes work. And, inconvenience."

What's next:

For the Ellis Street project, officials plan to collect data that will help determine whether rubber-modified asphalt should be used more widely across Atlanta in the years ahead.