Conyers officials shut down data center annexation rumors

The Brief Officials in Conyers say they will not allow data centers to be built inside the city limits following rumors online. Local leaders confirmed they have no plans to take in new land for these massive technology facilities. Zoning laws do not permit technology centers, and the city does not intend to change its ordinances.



The City of Conyers released an official statement declaring it will not permit data center development or pursue related land annexations within city limits.

Conyers land development policy

What we know:

The City of Conyers announced it has no plans to pursue land annexation or permit data centers within its borders. Local officials released the statement to address information spreading on social media about potential property takeovers and technology facility construction.

Current zoning laws do not allow data centers anywhere in the city. Furthermore, local leaders are not holding any discussions to alter the City's Code of Ordinances to make these projects legal.

Georgia technology infrastructure strain

What we don't know:

Officials did not name the specific properties mentioned in the social media rumors or detail which tech companies might have shown interest in the area. The city also did not specify what exact strain these projects would place on local utilities.

Local government growth strategy

The backstory:

City leaders stated they recognize that technology investments can bring economic benefits. However, local ordinances are designed to protect the quality of life for residents through balanced growth.

The city emphasized that it will oppose any development that overloads public resources or conflicts with its long-term community vision. Leaders stated they remain committed to transparency and public engagement on all future zoning decisions.