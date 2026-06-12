Rabid fox captured in Griffin after attacking family dog

The Brief A rabid fox was captured in the Forest Hills Neighborhood area after attacking a pet dog on Springer Drive. The Georgia Department of Public Health Laboratory confirmed the positive rabies test on Friday. Griffin officials urge pet owners to update vaccinations and avoid wild or unfamiliar animals.



A fox involved in a neighborhood incident has tested positive for rabies in Griffin, sparking urgent warnings from local health officials.

Griffin rabies confirmation

What we know:

A fox captured in the Forest Hills Neighborhood area on Springer Drive has tested positive for rabies, according to results received from the Georgia Department of Public Health Laboratory on Friday. The animal was spotted displaying unusual and aggressive behavior last Sunday, which included attacking a dog and threatening nearby residents. City of Griffin Animal Control recovered the animal for testing, and the Griffin Police Department also responded to the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if any humans were bitten or exposed during the encounter, nor have they released the current medical condition of the dog that was attacked.

Animal control warning

Why you should care:

Rabies is a deadly viral disease, but exposure is preventable. According to city officials, the best ways to protect yourself are staying away from unfamiliar or wild animals and keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

What they're saying:

Signs of a sick or rabid animal include unusual aggression, staggering, uncoordinated movements, or excessive drooling, city officials said. Residents should also look out for nocturnal animals like foxes, raccoons, or skunks that are active during daylight hours.