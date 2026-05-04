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3 people injured in DeKalb fire, woman reportedly in critical condition

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Published  May 4, 2026 7:57am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after an early Monday morning fire.
    • A young child was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, while another person suffered burns to the hand.
    • Seven people were inside the home at the time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A house fire in DeKalb County early Monday morning left multiple people injured, including a woman who remains in critical condition.

What we know:

Fire crews responded to a home on Rays Road around 4:30 a.m., where several residents had already made it outside and told firefighters someone was still trapped inside.

What we know:

According to DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Capt. Jaeson Daniels, crews were able to locate the woman and remove her from the home before rushing her to a hospital, where she is being treated for smoke inhalation.

A young child who escaped prior to firefighters’ arrival was also taken to the hospital and is reported to be stable.

Officials said a third person suffered burns to the hand during the incident.

In total, seven residents were inside the home when the fire broke out.

What's next:

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

The Source

  • Information for this story provided on scene by DeKalb County Fire. 

DeKalb CountyNews