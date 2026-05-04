3 people injured in DeKalb fire, woman reportedly in critical condition

The Brief A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after an early Monday morning fire. A young child was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, while another person suffered burns to the hand. Seven people were inside the home at the time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



A house fire in DeKalb County early Monday morning left multiple people injured, including a woman who remains in critical condition.

What we know:

Fire crews responded to a home on Rays Road around 4:30 a.m., where several residents had already made it outside and told firefighters someone was still trapped inside.

What we know:

According to DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Capt. Jaeson Daniels, crews were able to locate the woman and remove her from the home before rushing her to a hospital, where she is being treated for smoke inhalation.

A young child who escaped prior to firefighters’ arrival was also taken to the hospital and is reported to be stable.

Officials said a third person suffered burns to the hand during the incident.

In total, seven residents were inside the home when the fire broke out.

What's next:

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.