3 people injured in DeKalb fire, woman reportedly in critical condition
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A house fire in DeKalb County early Monday morning left multiple people injured, including a woman who remains in critical condition.
What we know:
Fire crews responded to a home on Rays Road around 4:30 a.m., where several residents had already made it outside and told firefighters someone was still trapped inside.
What we know:
According to DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Capt. Jaeson Daniels, crews were able to locate the woman and remove her from the home before rushing her to a hospital, where she is being treated for smoke inhalation.
A young child who escaped prior to firefighters’ arrival was also taken to the hospital and is reported to be stable.
Officials said a third person suffered burns to the hand during the incident.
In total, seven residents were inside the home when the fire broke out.
What's next:
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.