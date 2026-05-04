Multi-vehicle crash temporarily blocks lanes on I-75NB in Bartow County

article

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash temporarily closed two of three northbound lanes on I-75 near Emerson-Allatoona Road. The incident happened at exit 283 in Bartow County, where emergency crews are working to clear the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes due to significant delays.



A multi-vehicle crash caused major traffic disruptions along Interstate 75 in Bartow County early Monday morning.

FOLLOW SKYFOX TRAFFIC ON X FOR THE LATEST.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, two of the three northbound lanes were temporarily blocked near the Emerson-Allatoona Road exit, also known as exit 283.

Emergency responders were on the scene working to safely and quickly reopen the affected lanes.

Motorists were strongly encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as delays are expected to be significant.

Drivers can call 511 or visit the Georgia 511 website for the latest traffic updates.

All lanes reopened on I-75NB at around 7:30 a.m. Old Allatoona Road WB remained blocked at that time.