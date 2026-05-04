Former Atlanta announcer, Yankees voice John Sterling dies at 87

article

The Brief John Sterling, a longtime New York Yankees announcer, has died at the age of 87. He previously worked in Atlanta as a Braves and Hawks announcer during the 1980s. Sterling became widely known for his signature home run calls and decades-long Yankees career.



Legendary sports broadcaster John Sterling, known for his decades-long run as the radio voice of the New York Yankees, has died at the age of 87, according to New York Times.

What we know:

Sterling, who began his broadcasting career in 1970, spent more than 35 years calling Yankees games and became one of the most recognizable voices in baseball with his energetic style and signature home run calls.

Before his rise to national prominence, Sterling had ties to Atlanta, where he worked as an announcer for the Atlanta Braves from 1982 through 1987, according to BatteryPower.com. He was part of the Braves’ broadcast team during a unique era when announcers rotated between television and radio broadcasts during games.

Sterling also served as the voice of the Atlanta Hawks from 1981 to 1989 and called college football and professional hockey during his career.

He was especially memorable to Braves fans for his call of Rick Camp’s home run during the team’s historic 19-inning game against the New York Mets on July 4, 1985.

What they're saying:

Sterling’s death was first reported Monday morning, and his son said he died following complications from a heart attack.

Over the course of his career, Sterling won 12 Sports Emmy Awards and became known for his enthusiastic, often colorful calls that resonated with generations of baseball fans.