Containment increases for wildfires in South Georgia

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The Brief Crews have increased containment on two major South Georgia wildfires following recent rain and cooler weather. The Pineland Fire is now 44% contained, while the Highway 82 fire has reached 75% containment. Officials warn rising temperatures and drier conditions could allow the fires to spread again.



Fire crews in South Georgia are making progress battling two large wildfires after a weekend of rain and cooler temperatures.

As of Sunday, Georgia Forestry Commission officials say the Pineland Fire is now 44% contained, while the fire along Highway 82 has reached 75% containment.

Despite the improvements, the fires have already burned tens of thousands of acres.

Authorities caution that with warmer temperatures expected and a lower chance of rain in the coming days, conditions could worsen and allow the fires to continue spreading.

A mandatory burn ban is still in effect for 91 counties in the lower part of the state.