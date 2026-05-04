Containment increases for wildfires in South Georgia
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CLINCH COUNTY, Ga. - Fire crews in South Georgia are making progress battling two large wildfires after a weekend of rain and cooler temperatures.
As of Sunday, Georgia Forestry Commission officials say the Pineland Fire is now 44% contained, while the fire along Highway 82 has reached 75% containment.
Despite the improvements, the fires have already burned tens of thousands of acres.
Authorities caution that with warmer temperatures expected and a lower chance of rain in the coming days, conditions could worsen and allow the fires to continue spreading.
A mandatory burn ban is still in effect for 91 counties in the lower part of the state.