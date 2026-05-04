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Containment increases for wildfires in South Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 4, 2026 8:24am EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Georgia Forestry Commission

The Brief

    • Crews have increased containment on two major South Georgia wildfires following recent rain and cooler weather.
    • The Pineland Fire is now 44% contained, while the Highway 82 fire has reached 75% containment.
    • Officials warn rising temperatures and drier conditions could allow the fires to spread again.

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga. - Fire crews in South Georgia are making progress battling two large wildfires after a weekend of rain and cooler temperatures.

As of Sunday, Georgia Forestry Commission officials say the Pineland Fire is now 44% contained, while the fire along Highway 82 has reached 75% containment.

Despite the improvements, the fires have already burned tens of thousands of acres.

Authorities caution that with warmer temperatures expected and a lower chance of rain in the coming days, conditions could worsen and allow the fires to continue spreading.

A mandatory burn ban is still in effect for 91 counties in the lower part of the state. 

The Source

  • Information provided by Georgia Forestry Commission. 

GeorgiaWildfiresNews