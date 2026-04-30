Psychologist claims Midtown shooting suspect has schizophrenia

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The Brief A defense psychologist testified Thursday that the woman accused in a 2022 shooting has schizophrenia and lacked the ability to know right from wrong. Prosecutors questioned the doctor’s $10,000 fee and highlighted a $3,000 withdrawal she made shortly after the deadly shootings occurred. The defendant is accused of killing two people and wounding another in a Midtown Atlanta shooting spree that police say targeted people named in her lawsuit.



An expert witness for the defense testified Thursday that the woman accused of a deadly shooting spree in Midtown Atlanta suffered from severe delusions and hallucinations.

What we know:

Dr. Shaffer, a psychologist, told the court he diagnosed the defendant with schizophrenia. He testified that she experienced auditory and tactile hallucinations, such as hearing voices and feeling like toxins were dumped on her skin.

According to the doctor, the defendant believed her parents were impostors and that her employer was conspiring against her. He stated she lacked the ability to know right from wrong during the August 22, 2022, shootings.

What they're saying:

During cross-examination, the state pointed out that the psychologist was paid $10,000 for his work on the case. Prosecutors argued that a person can have a mental disorder and still understand the difference between right and wrong, which Dr. Shaffer acknowledged as true.

The state highlighted that the defendant withdrew $3,000 after the shootings and previously sought instruction on how to use her firearm. Prosecutors suggested her calm demeanor during the acts could be evidence of premeditation rather than a delusion.

The backstory:

The case stems from the August 22, 2022, shootings that killed 60-year-old Michael Shinners and 41-year-old Wesley Freeman. A third victim, 68-year-old Michael Horne, survived the attack at the Peachtree Street buildings.

Police say the two men who died were named in a lawsuit filed by the defendant. She was later arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on charges including murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known when the jury will begin deliberations or how many additional witnesses the defense plans to call. The court has not released a specific timeline for when a final verdict might be reached.

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