Gov. Brian Kemp endorses Burt Jones for Georgia governor race

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The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp officially endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones on Sunday to be the 84th governor of Georgia, praising his conservative track record. The high-stakes Georgia Republican primary race is heading to a critical runoff election on June 16 after Jones fell short of the 50% outright threshold. Kemp heavily criticized Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms, warning voters of her record of failure as the former mayor of Atlanta.



Gov. Brian Kemp threw his full support behind Lt. Gov. Burt Jones on Sunday, officially endorsing his longtime ally to become the 84th governor of Georgia.

What we know:

Kemp announced his endorsement by highlighting an eight-year record of conservative victories alongside Jones, including the largest tax cut in state history and massive economic development projects. The governor credited Jones as a strong, trusted partner in the General Assembly who helped raise teacher pay by nearly $10,000, secure historic school safety investments, and crack down on criminal street gangs.

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According to the statement, Jones worked closely with the Kemp administration to return over $9 billion back to taxpayers and expand retirement benefits for state law enforcement. Kemp also praised Jones for his resolve when the administration took on special interests to pass meaningful tort reform for the first time in 20 years.

Over the last eight years, we’ve achieved historic wins for hardworking Georgians from all walks of life and made our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family.



We’ve passed the largest tax cut in state history, announced the largest economic development projects… — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) June 14, 2026

The backstory:

Kemp and Jones have worked together for nearly 15 years, a timeline that Kemp noted gives him total confidence that Jones will put working families first. The governor stated that the hardest part of the office is making unpopular or difficult choices, a challenge he believes Jones is uniquely prepared to handle due to his combined experience as a state senator and lieutenant governor.

The political battle lines are already forming for the fall election. Kemp asserted that voters face a clear choice, arguing that Jones offers a continuation of conservative leadership while Democrats will struggle to run from Keisha Lance Bottoms' record of complete failure as the mayor of Atlanta.

What they're saying:

Kemp expressed immense pride in the state's recent economic momentum, noting that Georgia has led the nation in pandemic recovery and job creation from both large and small businesses. He called on voters to unify behind the lieutenant governor to ensure the state's best days remain ahead.

"That’s a conservative record of success that Marty, the girls, and I are proud of—and it’s one that would not have been possible without our partners in the General Assembly," Kemp said in his statement. "Marty, the girls, and I are proud to endorse Burt Jones to be the 84th Governor of the great state of Georgia and ask you to join us in supporting him on Tuesday."

Jones shared his appreciation for Kemp's endorsement in a statement to FOX 5.

"When I receive an endorsement it's because the person knows me, they know my proven conservative record, they know my work ethic, and they know when I say I'm going to do something, I do it," said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. "Which is why I am honored to have the endorsement of Governor Brian Kemp. I've been grateful to work alongside the Governor these past four years, and it is my privilege today to receive his full endorsement. It's time we come together as a party, finish strong on Tuesday and look to November and keep fighting for all the principles, freedoms and values that make Georgia the best state in the nation."

Dig deeper:

Jones secured the top spot in the primary but fell short of the critical 50-percent-plus threshold needed to win outright. He now faces a fierce challenge from healthcare billionaire Rick Jackson, who is campaigning as a political outsider, in a June 16 runoff election to decide the GOP ticket.

Early voting for the runoff ended on June 12.

While both candidates are running as supporters of Donald Trump, Jones secured Trump's coveted official endorsement. Jones claims Jackson is being dishonest with voters about his true conservative credentials and past political alignments.

"He's not being honest with the voters out there about who he supported in the past," Jones argued previously, "and he's trying to conveniently be a Trump supporter now that he's running for governor."

What's next:

The winner of the Republican runoff will face Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms in the general election. Kemp framed the upcoming fall election as a clear choice, claiming Jones ensures the state’s best days are ahead while the former mayor of Atlanta attempts to run from a record of complete failure.

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