Why Burt Jones says his billionaire opponent is hiding his past

The Brief Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones faces healthcare billionaire Rick Jackson in a high-stakes Georgia primary runoff election on June 16. Jones challenged Jackson to a face-to-face debate on June 1 to prove he understands the mechanics of state government before early voting begins.



The Georgia Republican primary race for governor is heading to a high-stakes runoff on June 16 after Lt. Gov. Burt Jones secured the top spot but fell short of the critical 50-percent-plus threshold needed to win outright.

Georgia primary runoff election

What we know:

Jones now faces a fierce challenge from healthcare billionaire Rick Jackson, who has campaigned as a political outsider. The two will face off in a June 16 runoff to decide the GOP ticket.

FOX 5’s Deidra Dukes spoke one-on-one with the lieutenant governor Friday about the road ahead. With the runoff officially underway, Jones is wasting no time putting pressure on his opponent, challenging Jackson to a June 1 debate before early voting begins. Jones argues that Jackson needs to prove he understands the actual mechanics of state government.

"The guy wants to be governor of the State of Georgia," Jones said. "He needs to actually come on stage and illustrate that he knows exactly how it operates, through the legislative process and all these things that he says he can get done. Explain to them how you can get them done, because I'm the only one in this race that has a business background and has legislative experience that knows how to do the job."

Donald Trump endorsement battle

The backstory:

While both men are running as Trump supporters, Jones—who secured President Donald Trump's coveted official endorsement—argues that Jackson's past political alignments tell a completely different story. Jones claims his opponent is being dishonest with voters about his true conservative credentials.

"He's not being honest with the voters out there about who he supported in the past," Jones argued, "and he's trying to conveniently be a Trump supporter now that he's running for governor."

Consolidating Republican voters

What they're saying:

Following Tuesday's primary results, Jones is shifting focus toward consolidating the GOP vote. He confirmed he has personally reached out to former challenger Chris Carr and some of Carr's key supporters in a direct bid to secure their backing and build a united front for the runoff.

"Once a race is over, you want to continue to expand your base and your tent, and that's what we're doing right now this week," Jones noted.

Georgia general election outlook

What's next:

Looking ahead to the general election against Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms, Jones argues the state demands a battle-tested leader with a proven legislative track record to move Georgia forward. According to Jones, his combined experience makes him ready for the governor's office on day one—a qualification he says his opponent simply lacks.

"We've had a great run the last four years of cutting taxes, providing educational opportunities, and increasing access to healthcare. These are all things that I will know how to do on day one," Jones said, "by bringing my business background, common sense leadership, and legislative experience to the table—which this other guy just doesn't have."

Missing runoff details

What we don't know:

We do not know whether Rick Jackson will formally accept the June 1 debate challenge issued by Jones. Additionally, it remains unclear how former candidate Chris Carr or his base of voters will swing their official endorsements during the multi-week runoff campaign.