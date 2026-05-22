Video shows 'complete mayhem' during Atlanta high school graduation fight

The Brief A chaotic video circulating on social media shows a massive fight breaking out after the Benjamin E. Mays High School graduation on the Georgia Tech campus Thursday. Witnesses reported seeing graduates in their caps and gowns throwing punches and kicking each other as parents tried to pull smaller children out of harm's way. Atlanta Public Schools Police detained three individuals following the brawl, sending two of them directly to the Atlanta City Jail as authorities review video footage for more pending charges.



An Atlanta high school graduation fight broke out Thursday outside a commencement ceremony on the Georgia Tech campus, resulting in three detentions, two jailings, and a pending police investigation into a viral video showing "complete mayhem."

Chaos on campus

What we know:

A joyous celebration turned into a massive brawl Thursday afternoon directly outside the facility where Benjamin E. Mays High School held its commencement exercises. Witness Nene Sims, who was on the scene celebrating her nephew's graduation, captured the escalating violence on video after noticing fists flying in what she initially assumed was a crowd gathering to take pictures.

According to Sims, graduates wearing school colors, caps, and gowns were seen fighting, punching, and kicking each other. Parents carrying toddlers on their hips scrambled to get out of harm's way while smaller children screamed for their families during the complete chaos.

Atlanta Public Schools officials confirmed that more than 300 students graduated during the incident-free ceremony, collectively earning a school-record of more than $45 dollars million in scholarships. Following the subsequent disruption outside, responding officers from the Atlanta Public Schools Police, Atlanta Police, and Georgia Tech campus police detained three individuals, transporting two of them to the Atlanta City Jail.

Unanswered details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities or ages of the three individuals who were detained following the physical altercation. It also remains unclear exactly what sparked the initial disagreement among the graduates and spectators outside the arena.

Disrespecting the achievement

What they're saying:

"These kids don’t understand, because they are doing their school a disservice and a dishonor because again, you’re supposed to represent your school," Sims said. "But you’re doing your parents and other family members a dishonor."

In an official statement, Atlanta Public Schools addressed the contrast between the historic academic success and the subsequent violence, stating, "Video footage is being reviewed by APS Police with more charges and arrests pending. The safety and security of all APS students, their families, and staff members is a top priority for the district."

Historical scholarship record

By the numbers:

300: The number of students who graduated in the Benjamin E. Mays High School class.

42 million: The total dollar amount in scholarships earned by the graduating class, marking a record high for the institution.

3: The total number of individuals detained by law enforcement at the scene.

2: The number of people transported and booked into the Atlanta City Jail.

Next steps in investigation

What's next:

Atlanta Public Schools Police will continue reviewing available cell phone and surveillance video footage to identify additional participants. Officials noted that more criminal charges and arrests are currently pending as the investigation progresses.