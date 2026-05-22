Memorial Day travel brings 2.7 million passengers to Atlanta airport

The Brief Millions of holiday travelers are facing worsening Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta travel delays as a federal ground stop slows down terminal operations on Friday. Airport officials expect roughly 379,000 passengers to move through checkpoints on Friday, totaling 2.7 million travelers across the holiday frame. Severe local weather triggered a multi-hour FAA ground stop, causing hundreds of secondary airline delays and cancellations throughout the main terminal.



The Federal Aviation Administration allowed a weather-related ground stop to expire at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday as travelers push through the busiest day of Memorial Day weekend.

Holiday traffic peaks

What we know:

Airport officials expect 379,000 travelers to pass through the terminal on Friday alone. Over the entire holiday weekend, total volume is expected to hit 2.7 million passengers rolling through checkpoints.

To prepare for the massive influx of people, Delta Air Lines scheduled about 25,600 flights across its operational network. Despite heavy crowds, some people who arrived early found that terminal lines moved faster than expected.

Weather disruptions hit terminals

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed exactly how long it will take for scheduling lines to fully recover following a lengthy afternoon delay. A ground stop lasting more than two hours disrupted afternoon arrivals and departures.

The average delay for incoming flights stretched past an hour right after the ground stop expired. FlightAware noted more than 700 delayed flights alongside 11 outright cancellations on Friday afternoon.

Early crowds avoid security risks

The backstory:

Many travelers intentionally showed up hours before their departure times because they feared repeating previous infrastructure issues. Lingering memories of a partial government shutdown in March left some fliers anxious about security bottlenecks.

"TSA stuff," traveler Marvin Wimberly explained while waiting. "Holiday weekend. Atlanta. Got to be prepared."

Fliers share mixed security experiences

What they're saying:

Some passengers noted that checkpoint operations were surprisingly efficient despite the heavy volume of luggage. Brandon Sampson, who was dropping his son off, remarked that his trip to the terminal was seamless.

"We planned to come four hours early today, but I don't think you have to," Sampson said. "Traffic ain't bad and, check-in is a breeze."

Other passengers expressed relief after bracing for worst-case holiday scenarios. "I've seen worse than this," traveler Malaysia Bailey said. "So, I, I mean, it looks busy, but not as bad as people make it seem."

Checkpoint volume by the numbers

By the numbers:

379,000 : Expected Friday traveler count.

2,700,000 : Predicted total passengers for the holiday frame.

25,600 : Holiday weekend flights scheduled by Delta Air Lines.

700 : Active flight delays reported during the weather disruptions.

11: Total canceled flights recorded by tracking platforms.

Security issues ticket compliance

What's next:

The TSA is actively reminding passengers that they must present a Real ID when approaching security checkpoints. Travelers who fail to bring proper identification will face financial penalties.

Fliers without the correct card must pay a $45 fee to pass through the main security checkpoint. Lines are expected to fluctuate through Monday evening as returning vacationers pack regional highways and local terminals.