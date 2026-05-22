Memorial Day travel brings 2.7 million passengers to Atlanta airport
ATLANTA - The Federal Aviation Administration allowed a weather-related ground stop to expire at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday as travelers push through the busiest day of Memorial Day weekend.
Holiday traffic peaks
What we know:
Airport officials expect 379,000 travelers to pass through the terminal on Friday alone. Over the entire holiday weekend, total volume is expected to hit 2.7 million passengers rolling through checkpoints.
To prepare for the massive influx of people, Delta Air Lines scheduled about 25,600 flights across its operational network. Despite heavy crowds, some people who arrived early found that terminal lines moved faster than expected.
Weather disruptions hit terminals
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed exactly how long it will take for scheduling lines to fully recover following a lengthy afternoon delay. A ground stop lasting more than two hours disrupted afternoon arrivals and departures.
The average delay for incoming flights stretched past an hour right after the ground stop expired. FlightAware noted more than 700 delayed flights alongside 11 outright cancellations on Friday afternoon.
Early crowds avoid security risks
The backstory:
Many travelers intentionally showed up hours before their departure times because they feared repeating previous infrastructure issues. Lingering memories of a partial government shutdown in March left some fliers anxious about security bottlenecks.
"TSA stuff," traveler Marvin Wimberly explained while waiting. "Holiday weekend. Atlanta. Got to be prepared."
Fliers share mixed security experiences
What they're saying:
Some passengers noted that checkpoint operations were surprisingly efficient despite the heavy volume of luggage. Brandon Sampson, who was dropping his son off, remarked that his trip to the terminal was seamless.
"We planned to come four hours early today, but I don't think you have to," Sampson said. "Traffic ain't bad and, check-in is a breeze."
Other passengers expressed relief after bracing for worst-case holiday scenarios. "I've seen worse than this," traveler Malaysia Bailey said. "So, I, I mean, it looks busy, but not as bad as people make it seem."
Checkpoint volume by the numbers
By the numbers:
- 379,000: Expected Friday traveler count.
- 2,700,000: Predicted total passengers for the holiday frame.
- 25,600: Holiday weekend flights scheduled by Delta Air Lines.
- 700: Active flight delays reported during the weather disruptions.
- 11: Total canceled flights recorded by tracking platforms.
Security issues ticket compliance
What's next:
The TSA is actively reminding passengers that they must present a Real ID when approaching security checkpoints. Travelers who fail to bring proper identification will face financial penalties.
Fliers without the correct card must pay a $45 fee to pass through the main security checkpoint. Lines are expected to fluctuate through Monday evening as returning vacationers pack regional highways and local terminals.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 reporter Ray Llerena, who reported live from the main checkpoint inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Additional operational metrics were compiled from official statements by airport representatives, tracking updates from FlightAware, and federal advisories issued by the FAA.