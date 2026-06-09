Georgia runoff election: More than 100,000 ballots cast as early voting begins

The Brief Over 100-thousand Georgians have cast ballots in the runoff election since early voting launched on Friday. Republicans are currently outpacing Democrats in early voter participation. As of early Tuesday afternoon, more than 86,000 Republicans had voted in person, compared to over 40,000 Democrats. State elections officials report that polling operations are running smoothly across all 159 counties with very short wait times.



A surge of more than 100,000 Georgia voters launched into early voting to settle highly competitive, high-profile runoff elections.

Early voting underway across Georgia

What we know:

Voters across Georgia are heading back to the ballot box to settle several high-profile runoff elections. Early voting is officially underway statewide.

State Elections Director Blake Evans reports that polling sites are running smoothly with no major problems reported. He highlighted that despite a quick three-week turnaround from the general primary, and a special election underway in Lowndes County, local elections officials are prepared.

"So we're seeing very solid turnout. We had a couple of counties that started as early as Friday, and then more that came and started on Saturday and Sunday. But all counties statewide started yesterday. Our state law says that all counties had to start by yesterday," Evans said.

Evans noted that voters heading to the polls this week can expect minimal delays.

"What we are seeing are very, very short wait times. I actually went and voted yesterday, had no wait whatsoever. And so we are seeing very short wait times. Our election officials are very prepared, and every runoff is different as far as what contest that you have on the ballot. But through yesterday and even through today, we're up over 80,000 so far. And I expect that number to continue to grow pretty quickly," Evans stated.

High-profile matchups drive the runoff campaigns

Why you should care:

Political strategist Tharon Johnson discussed the underlying energy of this election cycle, noting that summer timing frequently impacts immediate voter urgency, though key matchups are keeping the public engaged.

"As predicted, the energy in advanced voting is low. However, I do think it will pick up as we get close to June 16th. We have to remember this is summertime. Most folks are focusing on summer camps. Most folks are focusing on getting ready for the summer vacations, looking at additional summer jobs. And so it's hard to make voting a priority right now. However, there are so many important races that are in runoffs right now, and I think most Georgia voters are tuned in and they'll get more tuned in as we get closer to Election Day," Johnson said.

A primary focal point for Republican voters is the highly competitive gubernatorial runoff between Lt. Governor Burt Jones and Rick Jackson. According to Johnson, both campaigns have benefited from knowing they would be in a runoff.

"Well, in the governor's race, Rick Jackson and Burt Jones knew they were going to run off a long time ago. So all of their television ads, radio ads, digital and emails will remind people that early voting has started, but also reminding people that if you don't vote, go on June 16th. Having that advantage of knowing that you're going to be in a runoff has given the opportunities to the campaigns to focus on their base voters. So they got to get all those people back out to vote. And then you now got to campaign directly to those voters who did not vote for you in the primary election."

Democratic strategy and down-ticket competitiveness

The other side:

On the Democratic side, gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms has already secured her nomination and is utilizing this phase of the cycle to build momentum for the general election.

"Keisha Lance Bottoms is taking advantage of winning her primary election so decisively. Now she gets a chance to go out across the state to work on her messaging, to getting the Democratic base more energized and also running a general election campaign with general election sort of messaging. She's been in churches. She had a rally with Jon Ossoff. She's been meeting with business owners, meeting with folks in the environment, teachers, all of these different groups are going to be a part of a winning coalition," Johnson remarked.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Senate race features Jon Ossoff, who is preparing for whichever candidate emerges from the bruised Republican primary field featuring Derek Dooley and U.S. Representative Mike Collins (R-Ga.).