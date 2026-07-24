FBI probe: Parents asked to help identify restroom photo victims in Gwinnett County

The Brief Federal agents are asking parents in Lilburn and across North Georgia to help identify young boys secretly photographed in public restrooms and athletic fields. A suspect charged with possession of child pornography allegedly targeted male juveniles across Gwinnett, Jackson and Oconee counties between February 2024 and March. Federal authorities scheduled an in-person image viewing session for parents on Thursday in Bogart to assist in identifying potential victims.



Federal authorities are asking parents across metro Atlanta and North Georgia to help identify potential child victims after a photographer was charged with secretly taking photos and videos of boys in public restrooms and high school athletic fields.

What we know:

Federal agents with the FBI Atlanta Field Office are investigating a suspect recently charged with possession of child pornography. Authorities said the individual primarily targeted male juveniles inside public restrooms and at high school athletic fields in Gwinnett, Jackson and Oconee counties between February 2024 and March.

The fields at Rabbit Hill Park baseball fields located at 400 Rabbit Hill Road in Dacula on June 26, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

According to an email sent to families at Parkview High School in Lilburn, nearly all school-related incidents occurred during summer months or outside regular school hours. Specific locations flagged by investigators include Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Rabbit Hill Park in Dacula, a Publix store in Watkinsville, and a Kroger store in Jefferson.

What you can do:

To protect victim privacy, redacted images related to the case cannot be shared electronically. FBI personnel will meet with parents and legal guardians in person on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bogart Historical Ag Center, located at 125 E. Thompson St. in Bogart.

The Kroger located at 1685 Old Pendergrass Road in Jefferson on June 26, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

No appointment is necessary for parents who travel to the facility during those hours. Signage will direct guardians to a secure viewing room where FBI personnel will assist with the process.

Families who believe their child may have been photographed or who have relevant information can complete a confidential questionnaire on the official FBI website. Federal law mandates that the agency identify victims of federal crimes, who may be eligible for restitution, support services and legal rights.

The Mountain View High School baseball fields located at 2351 Sunny Hill Road in Lawrenceville on June 26, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

Parents who cannot attend Thursday's event in person can contact federal authorities by email to set up an alternate meeting time. Anyone with questions can also reach out through the official online reporting form.

What we don't know:

Federal officials have not publicly released the photographer's name or confirmed how many total victims were captured on video. Authorities also have not specified whether additional criminal charges will be filed as the federal investigation continues.