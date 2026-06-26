Secret restroom videos spark massive federal investigation in Georgia
ATLANTA - The FBI is asking for the public's help to identify young boys who may have been secretly recorded in public restrooms and at high school athletic events.
Atlanta federal investigation
What we know:
Special agents with the FBI Atlanta office are investigating a series of illicit videos captured between February 2024 and March 2026. A suspect faces state charges for possession of child pornography after investigators uncovered recordings taken in Gwinnett, Jackson and Oconee counties.
The suspect primarily targeted boys inside men's restrooms and during high school sports games. Federal authorities identified five specific locations where the recordings took place, noting that the camera captured images across dozens of separate dates.
Targeted Georgia locations
By the numbers:
The illegal recordings occurred across five distinct properties in North Georgia, including high schools and local businesses:
- 18 potential dates at Mountain View High School baseball fields in Lawrenceville.
- 17 potential dates at the Publix men's restroom at Butler's Crossing in Watkinsville.
- 3 potential dates at Rabbit Hill Park baseball fields in Dacula.
- 1 potential date at the Mill Creek High School basketball stadium in Hoschton.
- 1 potential date at the Kroger men's restroom in Jefferson.
Identity of suspect
What we don't know:
Federal authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect or detailed the specific state charges filed against them. It is also unclear exactly how the hidden recording devices were positioned or how the suspect gained access to the restricted school facilities.
Confidential online portal
What you can do:
The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes and has set up a secure portal for legal guardians and potential victims. Families who frequented these locations can access the online questionnaire at the official FBI Victim Services website to review known dates and submit information.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an official press release issued by FBI Atlanta Public Affairs officers Tony Thomas and Jenna Sellitto, who outlined the active location list and requested public assistance through their verified digital media operations.