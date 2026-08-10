Atlanta father creates $25K scholarship to honor son after passing

The Brief A grieving father established a $25,000 scholarship at West Georgia Technical College in Atlanta to honor Wesley Wilson. Wilson died from aggressive APL leukemia on Nov. 30, 2025, after being rushed to Grady Hospital for severe headaches. The family provided $5,000 to launch the fund for students studying HVAC, criminal justice or nursing.



An Atlanta family is honoring 19-year-old Wesley Wilson by establishing a $25,000 technical college scholarship following his sudden death from aggressive leukemia.

What we know:

Wesley Wilson of Bowden was 19 years old and loved fishing and being outdoors. On Nov. 30, 2025, he awoke throwing up with a severe headache that worsened whenever he lay down.

Paramedic crews rushed him to Grady Hospital in downtown Atlanta after suspecting he had a brain bleed. Doctors diagnosed Wilson with APL leukemia, an aggressive form of cancer, and he died that same day.

Before his sudden death, Wilson had only complained about unusual bruising, which his family assumed was normal.

Doctors advised the family not to blame themselves, explaining that symptoms of APL leukemia include extreme tiredness, frequent fevers or infections, unexplained bruising or bleeding, and sudden weight loss.

Dig deeper:

To keep his memory alive, his father, Brandon Wilson, and family are establishing the $25,000 scholarship at West Georgia Technical College. The family provided the initial $5,000 for students studying HVAC, criminal justice or nursing.

His father shared a saying that people die twice—once when they pass away and again when people stop talking about them—and created the fund, so his son's name always lives on.

What you can do:

Anyone interested in supporting the memorial scholarship fund can make a donation online. To donate, click here.