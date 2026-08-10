2 arrested after missing juvenile found during Senoia traffic stop

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The Brief Authorities found a missing Florida child during a July 31 traffic stop in Senoia Kayton Lee Elmer, 35, and Aja-Linn Eddy, 34, were arrested following the roadside pull-over that safely located the youth. Pasco County Sheriff's Office investigators tracked the suspects using FLOCK license plate cameras after previous contact attempts failed.



Two adults face charges after Georgia officers discovered a missing Florida child inside a vehicle during a July 31 traffic stop in Senoia.

What we know:

Deputies in Pasco County, Florida, received a missing child report on July 31 and immediately tried reaching Kayton Lee Elmer, 35, and Aja-Linn Eddy, 34, with no success.

When those contact attempts failed, investigators ran a search using FLOCK surveillance cameras, which captured the suspect's vehicle driving out of Florida.

Officers pulled the vehicle over during a traffic stop in Senoia around 5:15 p.m., where they found the missing child and arrested both Elmer and Eddy.

During the felony stop on Highway 16 near Wrightsburg Trail, officers discovered three other children in the car along with the missing juvenile.

The child at the center of the missing person report is Eddy's son, to whom he has no parental rights, according to a Senoia police report. The child's mother had reported him missing.

Coweta County Animal Control took possession of two dogs and a cat that were also found in the vehicle.

The three other children in the car were declared to be in state custody.

Both Eddy and Elmer were charged with interference with custody of a minor. Elmer was also charged with reckless conduct for operating a motor vehicle with a juvenile not secured in a seat, and Eddy was charged with party to a crime of reckless conduct.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Eddy has been extradited back to Florida yet.