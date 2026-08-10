Possible drowning draws heavy police presence at Ellenwood lake

The Brief DeKalb County police responded to a possible drowning at Misty Lake in Ellenwood. Detectives remained at the scene as other emergency crews began leaving the area. A FOX 5 photojournalist saw police remove a small watercraft from the lake.



A heavy police presence was reported near Misty Lake in DeKalb County's Ellenwood on Monday morning after emergency crews were called to the area for a possible drowning.

What we know:

Several emergency vehicles also responded, including fire crews.

FOX 5 Atlanta saw police pulling a small watercraft from the water. It was not immediately clear whether the watercraft was connected to the possible drowning or who had been using it.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released information about who may have been involved or confirmed whether anyone died.

FOX 5 Atlanta also observed the coroner arriving on the scene.

What's next:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.