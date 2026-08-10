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Possible drowning draws heavy police presence at Ellenwood lake

By  and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published August 10, 2026 9:30 AM EDT
Published August 10, 2026 9:30 AM EDT
Possible drowning in Misty Lake in DeKalb Co.
Possible drowning in Misty Lake in DeKalb Co.

Possible drowning in Misty Lake in DeKalb Co.

There was heavy police activity near Misty Lake in DeKalb County on Monday morning. It may be related to a possible drowning. Kaitlyn Pratt reporting. This is breaking news report. 

The Brief

    • DeKalb County police responded to a possible drowning at Misty Lake in Ellenwood.
    • Detectives remained at the scene as other emergency crews began leaving the area.
    • A FOX 5 photojournalist saw police remove a small watercraft from the lake.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A heavy police presence was reported near Misty Lake in DeKalb County's Ellenwood on Monday morning after emergency crews were called to the area for a possible drowning.

What we know:

Several emergency vehicles also responded, including fire crews. 

FOX 5 Atlanta saw police pulling a small watercraft from the water. It was not immediately clear whether the watercraft was connected to the possible drowning or who had been using it.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released information about who may have been involved or confirmed whether anyone died.

FOX 5 Atlanta also observed the coroner arriving on the scene.

What's next:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

The Source

  • A FOX 5 Atlanta crew responded to the scene of this breaking news. Information was gathered at the scene. 

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