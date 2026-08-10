Possible drowning draws heavy police presence at Ellenwood lake
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A heavy police presence was reported near Misty Lake in DeKalb County's Ellenwood on Monday morning after emergency crews were called to the area for a possible drowning.
What we know:
Several emergency vehicles also responded, including fire crews.
FOX 5 Atlanta saw police pulling a small watercraft from the water. It was not immediately clear whether the watercraft was connected to the possible drowning or who had been using it.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released information about who may have been involved or confirmed whether anyone died.
FOX 5 Atlanta also observed the coroner arriving on the scene.
What's next:
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.