GDOT reopens I-285 lanes ahead of schedule

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The Brief All lanes on I-285 reopened Sunday in Atlanta following roadwork completed ahead of schedule by transportation officials. Drivers faced full closures on northbound and southbound lanes between South Atlanta Road and Paces Ferry Road starting Friday at 7 p.m. Crews finished work early on Sunday despite initial plans to keep the interstate closed through Monday at 5 a.m.



I-285 reopened all northbound and southbound lanes on Sunday ahead of schedule following weekend construction across Atlanta, Smyrna and Fulton County, according to state transportation officials.

What we know:

Georgia Department of Transportation crews completed scheduled roadway work along a busy stretch of the interstate ahead of time.

Travelers faced full lane shutdowns on I-285 in both directions between South Atlanta Road at exit 16 and Paces Ferry Road at exit 18 starting Friday at 7 p.m.

State transportation officials originally scheduled the major closure to run through Monday at 5 a.m., but workers wrapped up the project early on Sunday.

What we don't know:

Officials have not specified the exact timeline of when work crews finalized the repairs on Sunday.

State transportation representatives have not released further details regarding future weekend lane closures along this stretch of the interstate.