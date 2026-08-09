Georgia man drowns saving young girl off South Carolina coast

The Brief A Georgia man drowned in Myrtle Beach after jumping into ocean waters to save a struggling girl from a rip current. Authorities recovered the body of 47-year-old Derrick Moore nearly 12 hours after he was swept under the water. Lifeguards were off duty when the incident occurred Friday evening near 10th Avenue South, triggering an overnight search.



A Georgia man died Friday evening after rescuing a young girl from a rip current in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, before being pulled underwater by a rip current, authorities said.

What we know:

A trip to the beach turned into a tragedy Friday night when a child was caught in a rip current.

The incident happened around 7:53 p.m. near 10th Avenue South, shortly after lifeguards had finished their duty for the day.

Derrick Moore, 47, spotted the girl struggling in the ocean and rushed into the water to pull her to safety. Police said Moore successfully got the child out of the current, but was then pulled back under the water.

First responders from the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Myrtle Beach Fire Department launched an intensive search that extended into Saturday morning. Ocean currents washed Moore's body ashore around 1:00 p.m. Saturday, where officials later recovered him.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the identity or condition of the young girl who was rescued from the water.