Man killed in Stonecrest Mill apartment shooting; no arrest made

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The Brief A 20-year-old man died after being shot multiple times Sunday afternoon at a DeKalb County apartment complex, family members told FOX 5 Atlanta. Family said the victim is Ricardo Graves Fallen, who was visiting someone at the Stonecrest Mill Apartments on Evans Mill Road when he was killed. Authorities have not made any arrests as investigators search for a suspect and a motive.



A 20-year-old man is dead following a shooting at the Stonecrest Mill Apartment Homes in DeKalb County on Sunday, according to the victim's family.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers rushed to the 2700 block of Evans Mill Road around 1:40 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man died from his injuries at the scene, according to police.

Family members identified the victim to FOX 5 Atlanta as Ricardo Graves Fallen.

Ricardo Graves Fallen (Credit: family member)

Loved ones said Graves came from a large, close-knit family and was only at the complex visiting someone when the gunfire erupted.

Family members rushed to the scene after receiving calls about the shooting and remained gathered at the complex Sunday evening.

Police urge anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip using the free DeKalb County PD app. Tips can also be texted to "847411" by typing the keyword followed by the message.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Authorities are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a shooting at the Stonecrest Mill apartments on August 9, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's name or identified any potential suspects. No arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting.