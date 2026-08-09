Man dies after shooting on Dixon Road in Jonesboro; 1 detained
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are investigating a fatal Sunday afternoon shooting on Dixon Road in Jonesboro that left one man dead and another person in custody.
What we know:
Clayton County police officers rushed to the 700 block of Dixon Road in Jonesboro at about 1:08 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency responders transported him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Authorities detained one person at the scene in connection with the deadly incident.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identity of the victim or the person taken into custody.
Investigators have not stated what led up to the shooting, and official details remain limited.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Clayton County Police Department, which released details in an official media advisory press release.