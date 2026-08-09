Man dies after shooting on Dixon Road in Jonesboro; 1 detained

The Brief Clayton County police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 700 block of Dixon Road in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon. A man died at a local hospital after being shot, while officers detained one person at the scene.



Clayton County police officers are investigating a fatal Sunday afternoon shooting on Dixon Road in Jonesboro that left one man dead and another person in custody.

What we know:

Clayton County police officers rushed to the 700 block of Dixon Road in Jonesboro at about 1:08 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency responders transported him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities detained one person at the scene in connection with the deadly incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim or the person taken into custody.

Investigators have not stated what led up to the shooting, and official details remain limited.