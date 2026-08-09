Metro storms bring isolated severe risk to northeast Georgia

The Brief The Atlanta weather forecast shows varying rain chances across North Georgia, ranging from 20% to 40% on Sunday afternoon. Areas north of Interstate 85 face higher chances of scattered afternoon thunderstorms, along with a low-end threat for severe weather. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s throughout the week with daily chances for pop-up summer storms.



Scattered afternoon thunderstorms and warm temperatures will move across metro Atlanta and North Georgia on Sunday, bringing split rain chances to the region.

What we know:

Sunday morning started off in the low 70s with morning fog reducing visibility in places like Blairsville and Rome. Visibility stayed clear across Metro Atlanta, Peachtree City, and Athens at 10 miles.

Rain chances shift based on location, split roughly by Interstate 85. Areas south of I-85 have a 20% chance of rain, while locations north of I-85 sit at a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Forsyth County.

Temperatures will reach 85 degrees by noon before climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s by 3 p.m. Thunderstorm activity will peak during the afternoon before quieting down around 10 p.m.

What's next:

The 40% chance of scattered afternoon storms continues into Monday, with temperatures peaking near 89 degrees.

Rain chances drop slightly to 30% for the remainder of the week. Daytime high temperatures will slowly climb back into the low 90s through Saturday, accompanied by warm, muggy nights in the 70s.

What we don't know:

A Level 1 low-end severe weather risk clips parts of Northeast Georgia, including threats of damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, frequent lightning, and isolated large hail. Exact localized rainfall totals remain uncertain, though isolated areas could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain in heavier downpours.

It is not yet clear precisely which neighborhoods will see the heaviest rainfall as storms develop unpredictably in the afternoon heat.