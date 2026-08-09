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Pedestrian killed in Saturday night crash on Moreland Avenue

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published August 9, 2026 3:46 PM EDT
Published August 9, 2026 3:46 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Emergency crews responded Saturday night to a fatal pedestrian crash at Moreland Avenue and Key Road.
    • Police say a man died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle while in the roadway.
    • Officers noted the road was poorly lit at the location as the investigation continues.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway near a DeKalb County intersection, according to police. 

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers responded around 10:23 p.m. Saturday to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at Moreland Avenue and Key Road. 

Responding officers found the man dead at the scene.

The driver involved remained at the scene following the collision. 

A preliminary investigation suggests the pedestrian was walking in the roadway outside of a crosswalk when the vehicle struck him. Officers also noted that the stretch of road was not well-lit.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man who died. Police have also not stated whether the driver faces any charges as the investigation remains ongoing. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, who provided preliminary details on the location, timeline and initial findings of the crash investigation. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews