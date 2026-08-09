Pedestrian killed in Saturday night crash on Moreland Avenue
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway near a DeKalb County intersection, according to police.
What we know:
DeKalb County police officers responded around 10:23 p.m. Saturday to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at Moreland Avenue and Key Road.
Responding officers found the man dead at the scene.
The driver involved remained at the scene following the collision.
A preliminary investigation suggests the pedestrian was walking in the roadway outside of a crosswalk when the vehicle struck him. Officers also noted that the stretch of road was not well-lit.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the man who died. Police have also not stated whether the driver faces any charges as the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, who provided preliminary details on the location, timeline and initial findings of the crash investigation.