Pedestrian killed in Saturday night crash on Moreland Avenue

The Brief Emergency crews responded Saturday night to a fatal pedestrian crash at Moreland Avenue and Key Road. Police say a man died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle while in the roadway. Officers noted the road was poorly lit at the location as the investigation continues.



A man died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway near a DeKalb County intersection, according to police.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers responded around 10:23 p.m. Saturday to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at Moreland Avenue and Key Road.

Responding officers found the man dead at the scene.

The driver involved remained at the scene following the collision.

A preliminary investigation suggests the pedestrian was walking in the roadway outside of a crosswalk when the vehicle struck him. Officers also noted that the stretch of road was not well-lit.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man who died. Police have also not stated whether the driver faces any charges as the investigation remains ongoing.