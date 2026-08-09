2 critical after small plane crashes near Elliott Field in Dawson

The Brief A small plane crashed into trees near Elliott Field in Dawson County on Sunday afternoon, leaving two people critically injured. Emergency crews rushed to the wreckage near Highway 183 to treat one survivor outside the aircraft and cut a trapped passenger free. The private airport's owner, NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, confirmed he has no connection to the downed aircraft.



Two people are in critical condition after a small plane crashed into trees near Elliott Field in Dawson County on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed into trees near Elliott Field in Dawson County on August 9, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we know:

Emergency responders rushed to the scene near Highway 183 around noon on Sunday after a Piper PA-32-300 airplane went down northeast of Elliott Field Airport, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Two people were on board the aircraft during the flight. When first responders arrived, they found one person outside the wreckage and immediately provided medical care while rescue crews worked to cut the second trapped passenger free.

A ground ambulance rushed one patient to the hospital, while a helicopter airlifted the second victim for emergency treatment.

The private airfield near where the crash occurred belongs to NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, who told FOX 5 Atlanta that he has no connection to the crashed plane.

According to Elliott, the plane reportedly suffered engine issues and tried to land at the nearby airport before the crash happened.

What they're saying:

Neighbors said they didn't hear the crash, but heard the ensuing emergency response.

"My wife saw something on social media about there being a crash at Elliott Field... We were home when it happened, and we never heard a thing other than the sirens. We were home when it happened, and we never heard a thing other than the sirens," Daniel Damron said.

"A fire truck and an ambulance went by. And then a few minutes later, another ambulance went by. And then a few minutes after that, a helicopter flew over. So, I mean, we knew something was going on, but the helicopter we didn't think was out of the ordinary because there are always helicopters flying over," Damron added.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or medical updates for the two victims in critical condition. Officials have also not revealed what caused the plane to crash or where the flight originally took off from.

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