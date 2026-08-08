5 hospitalized after being ejected in boat crash on Lake Allatoona

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The Brief A large speed boat participating in a poker run event hit the shore at a high rate of speed on Lake Allatoona on Saturday morning. All five people on board were ejected from the boat upon impact. EMS crews transported all five victims to Kennestone Hospital in Cobb County for treatment of various serious injuries.



Five people were hospitalized after being ejected in a boat crash on Lake Allatoona in Bartow County on Saturday morning, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

What we know:

The Georgia DNR stated that game wardens were notified around 11:06 a.m. after a large speed boat participating in a poker run hit the shore at a high rate of speed.

Officials said all five people were ejected and taken to Kennestone Hospital in Cobb County with various serious injuries.

The DNR Law Enforcement Critical Incident Reconstruction Team will be investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the boat to hit the shore at this time.

The names, ages, or genders of the five individuals who were hospitalized were not disclosed.

Authorities did not release the exact current condition of the victims.

Officials did not specify the exact location of the crash on Lake Allatoona.