GBI investigating inmate death at Barrow County Jail

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The Brief An inmate at the Barrow County Jail died at the hospital on Friday after experiencing a medical emergency. Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith notified the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Athens office to conduct a full investigation into the inmate's death.



A Barrow County inmate has died after experiencing a medical emergency on Friday, according to the Barrow County sheriff.

What we know:

Authorities confirmed an inmate experienced a medical emergency while housed at the Barrow County Jail. Emergency responders took the individual to a local hospital, where they later died.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith stated that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the inmate's death fully.

What we don't know:

The individual’s name, age, gender, and the charges or reason why the individual was in jail have not been released.

Smith did not say if the inmate had any underlying medical conditions, or whether foul play is suspected at this time.

It's unclear exactly what time the inmate died.

The investigation is ongoing.