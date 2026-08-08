Mattie's Call for missing 70-year-old Ellenwood woman

A Mattie's Call has been issued for Joanne Howell, 70, who was last seen on Satellite Terrace in Ellenwood on Friday evening. (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

The Brief DeKalb County police are searching for 70-year-old Joanne Howell, who went missing from Ellenwood on Friday evening. Howell was last seen around 6 p.m. on Satellite Terrace wearing a white shirt and a pink bonnet over black locs. Anyone with information or who spots Howell is asked to call 911 or contact DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710 immediately.



A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing 70-year-old woman in Ellenwood.

What we know:

DeKalb County police need help finding Joanne Howell, who has been missing since Friday.

Authorities said she was last seen around 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of Satellite Terrace in Ellenwood.

Police describe her as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing around 134 pounds.

Officials said she also wore a pink bonnet with black locs underneath and a white shirt.

What we don't know:

Authorities do not know what direction Howell went after she was last seen on Satellite Terrace in Ellenwood.

Police do not know the specific pants or shoes she was last seen wearing.

What you can do:

DeKalb County police encourages anyone who sees her to call 911 or contact 770-724-7710.