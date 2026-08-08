Crews battle heavy fire at vacant home in northwest Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Pelham Street NW around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters arrived to find the vacant structure in heavy flames, resulting in significant roof damage. Officials said the fire caused damage to an abandoned building and a neighboring home.



Firefighters battled a heavy fire at a vacant home in the Bankhead neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to reports of a structure fire on Pelham Street NW.

The fire caused extensive damage, concentrated primarily in the home's ceiling and roof structure.

Officials confirmed that the home where the fire originated was vacant. However, the fire caused damage to an abandoned building and a neighboring home.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not determined what triggered the fire.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured.

Officials have not said if there were residents inside the home in the neighboring home that was damaged.