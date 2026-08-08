Reward offered to identify individual in southwest Atlanta car break-ins

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for an individual captured on video entering unlocked vehicles in southwest Atlanta earlier this week. The incidents happened on Tuesday, Aug. 4 on Woodland Park Drive SW and Ferry Heights Drive SW. Authorities said the individual stole two drivers' licenses and cash from several vehicles.



Police are asking for the public's help identifying an individual captured on video targeting unlocked vehicles in southwest Atlanta earlier this week.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the individual entered an unlocked car and stole two drivers' licenses in the 2600 block of Woodland Park Drive SW on Tuesday.

Police said the same individual also targeted an unlocked vehicle nearby on Ferry Heights Drive SW, stealing cash from inside the car before running away.

Security cameras in the area captured footage of the individual entering driveways and searching through the unlocked vehicles.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the individual's identity or a formal physical description.

Police did not specify the exact amount of cash stolen from the vehicle on Ferry Heights Drive SW.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the video or has information about the break-ins is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or submit a tip online here.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward up to $5,000 for anyone with information leading up to an arrest or indictment.