Missing 6-year-old's body recovered from Clayton County pond

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The Brief Search teams found missing 6-year-old John Ross III dead in a pond near where he disappeared in Clayton County. Authorities focused dive teams, drones and search dogs on a body of water by a nearby apartment complex. Law enforcement agencies and volunteers searched overnight after the boy was reported missing on Saturday.



Authorities and specialized units in Clayton County have located the body of a nonverbal 6-year-old boy who disappeared Saturday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to 6114 Riverdale Road in Atlanta at approximately 7:43 p.m. Saturday after John Ross III went missing. The search intensified Sunday as specialized units and partner agencies returned to the area to locate the child safely.

Search teams located John dead in a pond near his last known location on Sunday evening. Officers notified his family shortly after finding him.

Clayton County police investigation

What they're saying:

Clayton County police Capt. Nicholas Gailey said that Ross and his family were visiting and not from the area where he went missing. Police say the investigation into the boy's death remains active.

"The investigation is still ongoing, so we are unsure if it was foul play or a terrible accident," said Gailey. "It's unfortunately not the outcome we wanted, but it does bring closure to the family so now we can investigate further to see what happened."

"I wish it was a different outcome. I wish when we were out here, he would have come up from an apartment complex and say I'm here," Gailey added.

Gailey confirmed that the child's father has been arrested on a charge unrelated to Ross' disappearance.

Neighbors in the area expressed deep sadness over the outcome of the search.

Donna Vaughn, who lived in the same building as the boy, said she stayed awake Saturday night praying for the boy to be found safe.

Neighbors react

"He was a sweet, sweet child, very sweet," Vaughn said. "I'm going to miss that little guy."

Vaughn said the news has been difficult to process for the community.

"My heart was just broken," Vaughn said. "Any parent that has a child, you want to protect your child as much as you can. Things happen in life, but it's just devastating."

She remembered the young boy by his warmth.

"Beautiful smile, that's what I will remember the most, his smile," Vaughn said. "I closed my eyes to try and go to sleep last night, and I just saw his face when I closed my eyes."

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details on how John got separated or where he might have traveled. It remains unknown whether any surveillance footage has captured his movements.

What they're saying:

Police officials expressed deep condolences to the boy's loved ones following the discovery.

"There are no words that can adequately express the heartbreak of losing a child," the department said. "The Clayton County Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the Ross family and all of John's loved ones during this unimaginable time. We ask that the community continue to keep John's family in their thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy as they grieve."

Department officials also expressed gratitude to every agency and community volunteer who joined the search.