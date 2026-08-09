1 critically hurt after 3-car crash at Clairmont Road and I-85

The Brief One person suffered critical injuries following a three-vehicle crash Saturday near Clairmont Road in DeKalb County. Emergency crews transported the critically injured patient to a local hospital following the afternoon collision. Multiple other people involved in the multi-car accident sustained minor injuries during the crash.



A three-vehicle crash near the Interstate 85 South entry ramp left one person critically injured Saturday afternoon in DeKalb County.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers rushed to the intersection of Clairmont Road and the I-85 S entry ramp around 5:08 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a traffic collision.

Upon arrival, officers found three vehicles damaged in the wreck.

Emergency medical responders rushed one critically injured patient to a nearby hospital.

Several other people involved in the crash received treatment for minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or current conditions of the patients involved in the wreck.

Investigators are actively working to determine what caused the three vehicles to collide near the highway ramp.