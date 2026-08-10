Tiffany Haddish DUI: Case proceeds to trial after four-year delay
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Comedian Tiffany Haddish is set to appear in Fayette County court Tuesday afternoon as her long-delayed driving under the influence case finally heads to trial.
Peachtree City traffic stop
What we know:
Police in Peachtree City arrested Tiffany Haddish in 2022 after a 911 caller reported a driver asleep behind the wheel at an intersection.
Officers found her parked in a nearby yard, smelled alcohol and marijuana, and reported that she failed walking and standing field sobriety tests.
Fayette County judicial ruling
The backstory:
Haddish's attorney requested to dismiss the DUI and traffic charges, arguing the 52-month delay violated her right to a speedy trial and harmed her career.
Judge Jason Thompson rejected the claim, noting the defense team requested 10 continuances and 15 leaves of absence, including one for a fashion show in Morocco.
Atlanta legal team strategy
What we don't know:
It remains unclear whether Haddish and her Atlanta attorney will take the case to trial, agree to a plea deal, or reach another legal resolution.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 reporter Doug Evans, who reported live from Fayette County court, as well as official Fayette County court proceedings.