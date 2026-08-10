Tiffany Haddish DUI: Case proceeds to trial after four-year delay

The Brief Actress Tiffany Haddish is scheduled for a DUI trial Tuesday afternoon in Fayette County court following a 2022 arrest in Peachtree City. A judge denied her motion to dismiss the charges, blaming defense requests and a fashion show trip for years of court delays. The comedian faces fighting the charges or entering a plea after officers reported finding her asleep near an intersection four years ago.



Comedian Tiffany Haddish is set to appear in Fayette County court Tuesday afternoon as her long-delayed driving under the influence case finally heads to trial.

Peachtree City traffic stop

What we know:

Police in Peachtree City arrested Tiffany Haddish in 2022 after a 911 caller reported a driver asleep behind the wheel at an intersection.

Officers found her parked in a nearby yard, smelled alcohol and marijuana, and reported that she failed walking and standing field sobriety tests.

Fayette County judicial ruling

The backstory:

Haddish's attorney requested to dismiss the DUI and traffic charges, arguing the 52-month delay violated her right to a speedy trial and harmed her career.

Judge Jason Thompson rejected the claim, noting the defense team requested 10 continuances and 15 leaves of absence, including one for a fashion show in Morocco.

Atlanta legal team strategy

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Haddish and her Atlanta attorney will take the case to trial, agree to a plea deal, or reach another legal resolution.