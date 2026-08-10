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Tiffany Haddish DUI: Case proceeds to trial after four-year delay

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Peachtree City
Published August 10, 2026 4:38 PM EDT
Published August 10, 2026 4:38 PM EDT
Actress Tiffany Haddish begins DUI trial this week
Actress Tiffany Haddish begins DUI trial this week

Actress Tiffany Haddish begins DUI trial this week

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish is set to stand trial in Fayette County this week for a 2022 DUI arrest in Peachtree City. Haddish was arrested after a police officer found her asleep behind the wheel. The trial gets underway after a judge recently denied her legal team's motion to dismiss the case over speedy trial delays.

The Brief

    • Actress Tiffany Haddish is scheduled for a DUI trial Tuesday afternoon in Fayette County court following a 2022 arrest in Peachtree City.
    • A judge denied her motion to dismiss the charges, blaming defense requests and a fashion show trip for years of court delays.
    • The comedian faces fighting the charges or entering a plea after officers reported finding her asleep near an intersection four years ago.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Comedian Tiffany Haddish is set to appear in Fayette County court Tuesday afternoon as her long-delayed driving under the influence case finally heads to trial.

Peachtree City traffic stop

What we know:

Police in Peachtree City arrested Tiffany Haddish in 2022 after a 911 caller reported a driver asleep behind the wheel at an intersection. 

Officers found her parked in a nearby yard, smelled alcohol and marijuana, and reported that she failed walking and standing field sobriety tests.

Fayette County judicial ruling

The backstory:

Haddish's attorney requested to dismiss the DUI and traffic charges, arguing the 52-month delay violated her right to a speedy trial and harmed her career. 

Judge Jason Thompson rejected the claim, noting the defense team requested 10 continuances and 15 leaves of absence, including one for a fashion show in Morocco.

Atlanta legal team strategy

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Haddish and her Atlanta attorney will take the case to trial, agree to a plea deal, or reach another legal resolution. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 reporter Doug Evans, who reported live from Fayette County court, as well as official Fayette County court proceedings.

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