Tiffany Haddish's Georgia DUI: Motion claims speedy trial rights violated

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The Brief Tiffany Haddish is asking a Fayette County judge to dismiss her 2022 DUI case, claiming her constitutional right to a speedy trial was violated after nearly 52 months of delays. The actress's legal team filed the motion Monday, May 11, noting the court has failed to rule on a suppression motion for more than two years since the hearing took place. Haddish says the pending case has caused her "actual and tangible prejudice," including difficulty obtaining travel documents for international work in Australia and losing corporate contracts.



Attorneys for Emmy and Grammy award-winning actress, comedian, and author Tiffany Haddish have filed a motion to dismiss her criminal charges in Fayette County State Court on Monday, citing a violation of her constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Fayette County legal delays

What we know:

Haddish was arrested on Jan. 14, 2022, after Peachtree City Police got a call regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway. Officers found a car matching that description, pulling Haddish over, and arresting her.

The case has now been pending for nearly 52 months. Her attorneys argue the delay is "presumptively prejudicial" under Georgia law, as the court held a hearing on a motion to suppress on May 2, 2024, but has not yet entered an order.

The defense claims to have announced "ready for trial" at least 10 times and sent approximately a dozen reminders to the court regarding the outstanding rulings. In contrast, the State has filed two motions to continue the matter in March and May 2025.

Unanswered court motions

What we don't know:

The specific reason for the court’s multi-year delay in ruling on substantive motions remains unknown to the defense. While the court indicated as recently as Feb. 10 that orders were "forthcoming," it is unclear when or if the judge will rule before the next trial calendar.

Tiffany Haddash's California arrest

The backstory:

On Nov 24, 2023, the entertainer faced another DUI charge in Beverly Hills, California. She pleaded down to a reckless driving charge and was sentenced to probation.

Impact on Haddish's career

What they're saying:

Haddish's lawyers state she has faced "financial compensation" hits because corporate entities are hesitant to contract with her while the case is active.

The defense also noted that within the past couple of months, she had difficulty obtaining travel documents for work in Australia. They argue that as time passes, witnesses' memories fade and exculpatory evidence may deteriorate.

Next hearing date

What's next:

According to the Fayette County Clerk of Court's website, a motion hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 8:30 a.m.