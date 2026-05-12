Pedestrian critical after being hit on Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.

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The Brief A pedestrian is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday in southwest Atlanta. The crash occurred near the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW. Atlanta police say the driver involved in the accident remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.



A person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after being hit by a car at a busy southwest Atlanta intersection.

What we know:

Atlanta police confirmed a pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW. Emergency responders transported the victim to a local hospital for medical care.

While the pedestrian's injuries are considered critical, officials say they are currently in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle involved did not run and remained on the scene following the collision. Police have not announced any charges against the driver at this time as the investigation continues.

What they're saying:

A witness who works near the crash site said that the driver had a medical emergency and hit a homeless man who frequently sits on the corner.

"He don't bother nobody. He's just always sitting, every day," the witness said. "He's been sitting there for years." He believes the driver had a seizure.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Authorities investigate after a person was hit by a vehicle on Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW on May 12, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name or age of the pedestrian involved. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash or if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk when they were struck.