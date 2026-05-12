Police interrupt burglary: How video linked one man to two Canton break-ins

article

The Brief Canton Police arrested 23-year-old Gary Dashaun Robinson after catching him during a burglary at a Dollar General on Hickory Flat Highway last Thursday night. Officers say Robinson ran from the store but was caught nearby while carrying stolen tobacco products and cash drawers taken from the business. Investigators later linked Robinson to a second burglary at a Chevron on Mountain Vista Blvd that happened this past Sunday morning.



Canton Police arrested a man after officers interrupted a burglary in progress and later linked him to a second break-in at a nearby gas station.

Burglary at Canton Dollar General

What we know:

Officers rushed to the Dollar General at 1883 Hickory Flat Highway last Thursday at 11:10 p.m. after an alarm went off. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to find signs of forced entry and Gary Dashaun Robinson inside the building.

Robinson ran through the store as deputies surrounded the area to search for him.

A short time later, police found him walking along the highway and took him into custody without any trouble.

Evidence found on video

By the numbers:

Store video showed a person taking cash drawers, cigarettes, and other tobacco products before officers arrived.

Robinson, 23, now faces four charges from this incident, including second-degree burglary and obstruction.

Second break-in at Chevron

The backstory:

Police responded to another alarm this past Sunday at 1:18 a.m. at the Chevron located at 111 Mountain Vista Blvd. Officers found a broken window and discovered that someone had taken alcohol, lighters, and tobacco.

After looking at the surveillance video, investigators identified Robinson as the person in the footage. He was charged with a second count of burglary and criminal damage to property for the gas station break-in.

Investigation remains open

What we don't know:

Police have not said if Robinson is suspected in any other recent break-ins in the Canton area. It is also unclear if anyone else was helping him during either the Thursday or Sunday incidents.

What's next:

Robinson is currently being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bail.

Anyone who has more information about these burglaries should call the Canton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 720-4883.