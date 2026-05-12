Morrow man convicted: Williams sentenced to life for mother's murder
MORROW, Ga. - Anfernee M. Williams was convicted Tuesday of malice murder and other charges for the 2020 shooting death of his mother inside their Morrow home.
Senior Judge Linda B. Cowen sentenced Williams to life in prison without the possibility of parole following the jury’s verdict in the Clayton Judicial Circuit.
Clayton County murder conviction
What we know:
Morrow Police went to a home on Nov. 17, 2020, after Williams told them he had shot and killed his mother, Bettie Sanders. Williams told investigators he killed her because she had "demons in her head" and he felt he had to shoot her.
At trial, the state used Williams' marijuana use, a stable home life, and his lack of a formal psychiatric diagnosis to counter his insanity defense. Prosecutors argued his behavior was linked to factors other than mental illness and did not meet the legal threshold for insanity at the time of the killing.
Sentencing and trial details
By the numbers:
The trial began April 20 and lasted eight days before concluding on April 28. The jury found Williams guilty on three counts: malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. Williams, who is now facing a life sentence, had his case led by Assistant District Attorney Demarius Newsome.
Unanswered questions in Morrow
What we don't know:
The public record does not specify which facility will house Williams under his "guilty but mentally ill" status. It is also unclear if Williams had any history of violence prior to the 2020 shooting.
Justice for Bettie Sanders
What they're saying:
District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley said she is proud of her team's dedication in the pursuit of justice for Sanders. "This conviction serves as a testament to our commitment to holding those who commit crimes fully accountable for their actions," Mosley stated.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a media release issued by Clayton County District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley, which detailed the trial evidence, jury verdict, and final sentencing.