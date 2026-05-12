Morrow man convicted: Williams sentenced to life for mother's murder

The Brief Anfernee M. Williams was convicted Tuesday of killing his mother, Bettie Sanders, inside her Morrow home in 2020. A Clayton County jury rejected an insanity defense, returning a verdict of "guilty but mentally ill" after a trial that began last month. Williams was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the shooting death he claimed was ordered by "demons."



Anfernee M. Williams was convicted Tuesday of malice murder and other charges for the 2020 shooting death of his mother inside their Morrow home.

Senior Judge Linda B. Cowen sentenced Williams to life in prison without the possibility of parole following the jury’s verdict in the Clayton Judicial Circuit.

Clayton County murder conviction

What we know:

Morrow Police went to a home on Nov. 17, 2020, after Williams told them he had shot and killed his mother, Bettie Sanders. Williams told investigators he killed her because she had "demons in her head" and he felt he had to shoot her.

At trial, the state used Williams' marijuana use, a stable home life, and his lack of a formal psychiatric diagnosis to counter his insanity defense. Prosecutors argued his behavior was linked to factors other than mental illness and did not meet the legal threshold for insanity at the time of the killing.

Sentencing and trial details

By the numbers:

The trial began April 20 and lasted eight days before concluding on April 28. The jury found Williams guilty on three counts: malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. Williams, who is now facing a life sentence, had his case led by Assistant District Attorney Demarius Newsome.

Unanswered questions in Morrow

What we don't know:

The public record does not specify which facility will house Williams under his "guilty but mentally ill" status. It is also unclear if Williams had any history of violence prior to the 2020 shooting.

Justice for Bettie Sanders

What they're saying:

District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley said she is proud of her team's dedication in the pursuit of justice for Sanders. "This conviction serves as a testament to our commitment to holding those who commit crimes fully accountable for their actions," Mosley stated.