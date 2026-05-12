Cohutta community wants accountability after police force firing

The Brief Cohutta residents voiced embarrassment and disappointment at a city council meeting Tuesday after the mayor dissolved and then restored the town's police force last week. The council previously found Mayor Ron Shinnick violated the city charter by firing the entire department while not following proper procedures, which officers claim was retaliation for complaints made about the mayor's wife. While some community members are calling for the mayor's resignation, the council has not yet formally voted on the matter after tabling the discussion last Friday.



Residents in Cohutta confronted city leaders Tuesday night during the first city council meeting held since the town’s police department was dissolved and reinstated within a single week.

What we know:

Mayor Ron Shinnick terminated all police personnel and dissolved the department last Wednesday. During an emergency meeting two days later, the city attorney determined Shinnick did not follow the city charter, leading to the restoration of the force. Officers are currently back on the job.

At Tuesday's meeting, which the mayor did not attend because he was out of town on business, residents Jake Hollis and others expressed a lack of accountability within the local government. Some attendees, including Hal Latham, suggested the mayor should resign. Police officers suggested the initial firings were linked to complaints regarding the mayor's wife, Pam Shinnick, who served as the town clerk until January.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if the city council will formally ask for Shinnick's resignation, as they did not bring up the topic during the Tuesday night session.

What they're saying:

City attorney Bryan Rayburn stated that policies and procedures of the town were not followed during the police department's dissolution. Ken Davis, the attorney representing the police chief, argued Shinnick blatantly disregarded his legal duty to follow the charter.

What's next:

The council previously scheduled a time to consider asking for the mayor's resignation last Friday but tabled the issue. Community members continue to wait for a formal decision on whether the council will pursue the mayor's exit. Meanwhile, one man, Hal Latham, said if it comes to it, he'll run for mayor.

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