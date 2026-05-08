Why a Georgia town's entire police force was fired and rehired

The Brief The Cohutta City Council voted Friday to immediately reinstate the town's police department and give all the officers their jobs back. This comes after the mayor shut down the department earlier this week. Residents of the Whitfield County town packed an emergency meeting Friday to hear if the officers would be reinstated and to find out if the Mayor will face any repercussions.



The Cohutta City Council moved to reinstate the town’s entire police force Friday evening after Mayor Ron Shinnick abruptly dissolved the department earlier this week.

Cohutta police force reinstatement

What we know:

The emergency meeting was called after the police department was dissolved, and all police officers were fired Wednesday.

Residents pack an emergency meeting Cohutta City Council to weigh-in on Mayor Ron Shinnick’s abruptly dissolving the police department earlier this week in Whitfield County on May 8, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Residents in the town of 850 people say tensions have escalated since the mayor’s wife, Pam Shinnick, lost her job as town clerk earlier this year.

The officers filed formal complaints alleging she maintained unauthorized access to payroll and personnel records after her termination.

City council legal findings

What we don't know:

The council has not provided a specific timeline for when they might revisit the request for the mayor’s resignation.

Mayor Ron Shinnick attends an emergency meeting Cohutta City Council over the earlier abrupt dissolving on the police department on May 8, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Local law enforcement transition

What's next:

The city attorney is working with the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office to transition law enforcement duties back to the local officers as soon as possible.

A notice on the wall announces the abrupt dissolving on the police department in Cohutta on May 8, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The sheriff’s office had temporarily assumed jurisdiction over the town while the department was disbanded.

While the police force returns to duty, the council indefinitely tabled a discussion regarding the potential resignation of Mayor Ron Shinnick.

Community and council reaction

What they're saying:

"We don't believe they were legally disbanded, and we're going to reinstate them immediately," said Vice Mayor Shane Kornberg.

Empty police cars sit outside City Hall following the dissolving of the police department in Cohutta on May 8, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Resident Greg Hasty added that the council's decision "is a start to get our police department back."

Mayor Shinnick, who denies the firing was retaliatory, voluntarily left the meeting after the executive session.