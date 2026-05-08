Family mourns a man killed in a hit-and-run crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a 75-year-old man is seeking justice after a driver killed him in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night on Candler Road.
DeKalb County hit-and-run investigation
What we know:
DeKalb County police confirmed a pedestrian was hit on the 1800 block of Candler Road in Decatur just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find the victim, whose family identified him as Larry Scott, had died at the scene.
The driver was not at the location when police arrived. Scott was a retired hotel worker, a quiet man who loved people, according to his sister, Holly Farley.
Driver search in Decatur
What we don't know:
Police have not released a description of the car involved or the person who was driving it. It is unclear exactly how the crash happened.
Scott’s sister, who served as his caregiver, said she never knew him to leave his home to walk the streets. Authorities are still working to identify the person responsible for the man's death.
Family memorial and justice
What they're saying:
Family members gathered for a memorial this evening, where they released balloons and chanted for justice. Farley called the driver a coward for leaving her brother to die on the road.
"I pray to god that your conscience eats you up so bad that you turn your own self in," Farley said. Farley said she wants the driver locked up for the "heartbreaking" act.
How to help police
What you can do:
Call the DeKalb County police if you have information on this incident. You can send an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County Police ap or text "DKPD" to 847-411 to provide information.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 reporter Christopher King, who spoke with the victim's sister and attended a family memorial, as well as official reports from the DeKalb County Police Department.