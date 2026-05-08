Family mourns a man killed in a hit-and-run crash

The Brief Larry Scott, a 75-year-old retired hotel worker, died Sunday night after a car hit him near Decatur. DeKalb County police say there was no driver at the scene on Candler Road when officers arrived. The victim's family held a memorial service and is pleading for the anonymous driver to turn themselves in.



The family of a 75-year-old man is seeking justice after a driver killed him in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night on Candler Road.

DeKalb County hit-and-run investigation

What we know:

DeKalb County police confirmed a pedestrian was hit on the 1800 block of Candler Road in Decatur just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find the victim, whose family identified him as Larry Scott, had died at the scene.

The driver was not at the location when police arrived. Scott was a retired hotel worker, a quiet man who loved people, according to his sister, Holly Farley.

Driver search in Decatur

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the car involved or the person who was driving it. It is unclear exactly how the crash happened.

Scott’s sister, who served as his caregiver, said she never knew him to leave his home to walk the streets. Authorities are still working to identify the person responsible for the man's death.

Family memorial and justice

What they're saying:

Family members gathered for a memorial this evening, where they released balloons and chanted for justice. Farley called the driver a coward for leaving her brother to die on the road.

"I pray to god that your conscience eats you up so bad that you turn your own self in," Farley said. Farley said she wants the driver locked up for the "heartbreaking" act.

How to help police

What you can do:

Call the DeKalb County police if you have information on this incident. You can send an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County Police ap or text "DKPD" to 847-411 to provide information.